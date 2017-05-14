War plaques thrown in trash

Photo: RCMP

The Lumby Cenotaph was vandalized on Sunday and police are searching for the culprits.

According to RCMP, two bronze War Memorial plaques were taken off the Lumby Cenotaph and dumped into the garbage.

Both plaques have been recovered and examined by RCMP Forensic Identification experts.

“The Lumby Legion is aware of this incident and are of course concerned that someone would have no regard for what the Cenotaph represents or for their fallen comrades,” said Cpl. Trevor Tribes.

There is no further information about the suspect or suspects at this time.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them.