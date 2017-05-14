Evacuation still in place

Photo: Contributed

An evacuation order to 17 homes issued after a landslide, remains in place Sunday.

No one was injured in the slide, but about homes were evacuated along Kilkenny Place in Central Okangan West Electoral Area.

One home was impacted from the slide and eight people received medical assistance. According to emergency staff, 400 people remain on evacuation alert.

Central Okangan Emergency Operations said the inconvenience and stress posed to those people forced from their homes and properties is always top of mind.

“Any change to Evacuation Orders will be made only when it is safe to allow residents to return to their homes,” reads a statement.

Water levels are at record highs and snow is at high elevation watershed so the potential for flooding due to rain, wind or warm temperature is still a risk.

Slope assessments started Saturday night and is continuing today.

The 17 properties are:

9567 to 9697 Kilkenny Place

All residents are reminded to keep sandbags in place until the flood watch has fully ended.

For more information on landslides and how to protect yourself visit here.