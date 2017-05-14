41367
Falkland ready to rodeo

Falkland is getting ready to kick up its heels.

The 99th annual Falkland Stampede gets underway on the May long weekend, drawing cowboys and rodeo fans from across the Pacific Northwest.

The three-day event kicks off next Saturday with professional cowboys vying for prizes worth more than $50,000.

It's one of the oldest rodeos in Canada.

The action gets going at the stampede grounds at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the popular parade running through town at 1 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, there's the heavy horse pull 10 a.m. before rodeo action resumes at 1 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, the rodeo dance features the band Hat Trick.

Tickets are available at the gate or, Sunday only, at the Falkland Store.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students. Family and three-day passes are available. Children under six are free.

Camping is also available for $10 per night.

 

