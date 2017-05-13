42423
Students can design banners

Students in Enderby and on the Splatsin First Nation are being asked to show their artistic side.

A grant through the Canada 150 Fund will see the installation of 22 new heritage-style banners throughout Enderby and students from MV Beattie Elementary School, Shihiya School, and A.L. Fortune Secondary School are being invited to submit designs that a graphic designer will use as inspiration to develop a preferred design and layout for the banners.

The banners will celebrate and promote Enderby's heritage, its place in Canadian history and its relationship with the neighbouring Splatsin.

The heritage-style banners will be installed tin the community's commercial area including Cliff Avenue, Vernon Street and George Street.

All students who submit a design will be entered into a draw for one of two $50 gift certificates to a local Enderby business of their choosing.

"We are excited to get our youth involved in helping to develop a design for the banners that celebrates what Enderby is all about," said Mayor Greg McCune

"A graphic designer will use the design submissions from the students as inspiration in developing a series of banner design options. We will then present these banner design options back to the community and let our residents tell us which one they would like to see us go with. It should be a lot of fun."

