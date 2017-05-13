42423
41735

Vernon  

Talk about wildlife

- | Story: 196971

Fish and wildlife priorities will be the topic of discussion in Vernon next week.

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) wants to hear from people to help them define priorities for fish and wildlife impacted by BC Hydro dams.

The May 25 meeting twill be held at the Prestige Hotel, 4411 32nd St., doors open at 12:30 p.m., discussion starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.

People are asked to RSVP by Friday, May 19, at [email protected]. People can also share their ideas at [email protected]. More details are available at fwcp.ca.

“We’re starting a discussion today that will help guide the conservation and enhancement projects we fund and deliver in the Shuswap River Watershed for the next five years,” said Julie Fournier , FWCP’s Coastal Region manager. “Our updated action plans will help determine the types of projects we fund and the species we focus on.”

The Vernon workshop is a chance to review and discuss potential conservation priorities, research, and hands-on projects for the Shuswap River Watershed. Draft priorities and projects will be online for review at fwcp.ca one week prior to the discussion.

“Our Action Plans need to reflect the unique fish and wildlife needs in each watershed. That’s why we’re talking with government, First Nations, stakeholders, and the public. And we hope interested groups and individuals will join us in Vernon,” said Fournier.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2959320
710 Stockwell Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
42079


Send us your News Tips!


41263


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mitten
Mitten Vernon SPCA >


41620


⚡Helicopter Lineman Working High Voltage Lines⚡

Must Watch
Even though he’s been trained and knows exactly what he’s doing, I would think there’s still a moment before he...
John Legend to provide prisoners with business investment
Music
John Legend has launched a new initiative aimed at providing...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time
Galleries
Snapchats face swaps have transformed the humble selfie...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time (2)
Galleries
Weve witnessed the terrifyingface/nose swap of a dad and his...
Mom… there’s a lynx in the house…
Must Watch
There appears to be 30 seconds missing from the end of the video...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
39499