Talk about wildlife

Fish and wildlife priorities will be the topic of discussion in Vernon next week.

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) wants to hear from people to help them define priorities for fish and wildlife impacted by BC Hydro dams.

The May 25 meeting twill be held at the Prestige Hotel, 4411 32nd St., doors open at 12:30 p.m., discussion starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.

People are asked to RSVP by Friday, May 19, at [email protected]. People can also share their ideas at [email protected]. More details are available at fwcp.ca.

“We’re starting a discussion today that will help guide the conservation and enhancement projects we fund and deliver in the Shuswap River Watershed for the next five years,” said Julie Fournier , FWCP’s Coastal Region manager. “Our updated action plans will help determine the types of projects we fund and the species we focus on.”

The Vernon workshop is a chance to review and discuss potential conservation priorities, research, and hands-on projects for the Shuswap River Watershed. Draft priorities and projects will be online for review at fwcp.ca one week prior to the discussion.

“Our Action Plans need to reflect the unique fish and wildlife needs in each watershed. That’s why we’re talking with government, First Nations, stakeholders, and the public. And we hope interested groups and individuals will join us in Vernon,” said Fournier.