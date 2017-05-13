Helping with hounds

Photo: https://www.vernoncrateescape.com/ The Crate Escape in Vernon is offering to house dogs displaced by the floods.

Humans aren't the only ones affected by flooding, and Vanessa Robert wants people to know help is at hand for their dogs.

Robert runs The Crate Escape in Vernon and she is offering to take in dogs that were displaced by the rising waters.

“I have a couple extra spots,” said Robert. “If somebody is really in a jam and can't get their dog into a kennel, I am willing to work with them. I can't take aggressive dogs because it is in my house. It's just a regular house with some dogs. I do dog adventure hikes, dog training and some dog boarding. I don't run a boarding kennel, but I can make room for a couple dogs.”

Robert can be reached at 250-306-6583, by email at [email protected] or on Facebook.