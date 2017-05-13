A break in the clouds

Photo: Darren Handschuh The sun is shining on the Okanagan, for now anyway.

Has the rain finally stopped falling on the Okanagan?

Sort of.

While rain-weary residents woke up to sunny skies Saturday morning, a forecast of unsettled weather could dampen some spirits.

Environment Canada is calling for highs of 15C today, but the sun may give way to clouds and possible thunder activity by the afternoon.

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain and thunder storms later in the day with a similar forecast for Sunday.

Monday is expected to be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday.

The rest of the week is predicted to be a mix of sun and clouds with highs of 23C.

And while that may be nice weather to get outside and shake off the rainy day blues, it might not be the best thing thing for flood concerns.

As the mercury rises, snow in upper elevations melts and with a higher-than-average snowpack, a lot of spring melt will make its way down the mountains and into the Valley.

According to regional district officials, over the past few days Okanagan Lake has risen on average five cm per day and continues to rise. The lake is currently 10 cm above full pool.