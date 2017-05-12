42423

Vernon  

Lumby confirms water good

There is nothing wrong with the water in Lumby.

The village took the unusual step of issuing a news release early Friday evening, saying its water supply is fine.

"The Village of Lumby would like to confirm that the village has not issued any water advisories and has NOT issued a boil water advisory," the release emphatically stated.

"The Village of Lumby’s water supply is drawn from a deep well system, which is not impacted by surface flooding or related diversions.

"Testing on Tuesday May 9th confirmed that village water quality remains good following last weekend’s flooding."

