Same faces, new jobs

Photo: Darren Handschuh

There are some changes at Vernon's Upper Room Mission.

After three years at the helm, executive director Rick Lavin is retiring.

Taking his place will be Lisa Anderson and Lisa Church.

Lavin joined the Upper Room Mission (URM) in 2014 and led the organization through major changes to staffing, strategic direction, programming and more. He also walked into the role just weeks before a pipe broke and flooded the entire building less than a month before Christmas.

“I’m proud of how we pulled together through that and never missed a meal, largely because of how the community just jumped in to help us,” said Lavin. “We’ve done some amazing things. We have a team now that works from a place of servitude and giving back. We’ve gone from being an organization that’s struggling to one that’s a leader and an example of how nonprofits can succeed.”

In 2015, the URM became the first non-profit to receive Business of the Year at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

Anderson and Church began their new roles as co-executive directors April 1. Anderson now oversees retail operations and media relations, and Church will oversee human resources and food services.

Anderson, former director of resource development, joined URM in 2012 after a stint as volunteer in the kitchen. Over the years, she has held several roles at the URM, including managing the retail store, fundraising and media relations.

“Through the partnerships and community support Rick has created, he’s set us up well to be able to continue succeeding with our mission to feed people who are hungry,” said Anderson.

Church joined URM in 2016 with 25 years of experience managing staff and food services in the hospitality industry.

“This is so exciting and positive, and I’m doing something I love and feel good about,” says Church. “I’m looking forward to growing our team and even further strengthening our relationships in the community.”