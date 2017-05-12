Beaudry woman of the year

Photo: Contributed Sue Beaudry

Sue Beaudry has been named the Vernon Women in Business Woman of the Year for 2017.

The honour was bestowed upon Beaudry Thursday evening in Vernon.

Beaudry has been active in the community since moving to the North Okanagan 10 years ago.

She is currently with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, but will be stepping down from the director of development position later this year.

During her time with the foundation, Beaudry was hailed as being the driving force behind several fundraising projects.

She was also instrumental in the construction of the Polson Tower and the cancer centre expansion and renovation.

Beaudry was also a board member and past president of the Vernon Women in Business.

She is active with the Kalamalka Caring Clowns, is a member of the Vernon Restholm board and a Silver Star Ski Partner.

The finalists of the annual event were Elise Allan, Emily Hladych, Kim Nasipayko, Mary Jo O’Keefe, Pamela Owen, Sareena Nickoli, Suzanne Robert and Beaudry.

“It was an incredibly tough task for the judges with all the nominations being of such high calibre. These are all phenomenal women” says Carla Dahlen, chairperson of the award committee for Women in Business.

“But we are so proud to be honoring Sue Beaudry who is an icon for our community in her business and volunteerism.”

Beaudry was nominated for the award by Gloria Morgan.