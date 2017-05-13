Dealing with disaster

Photo: Junah Birchwater A course on how to help others deal with traumatic events is being offered through NexusBC.

Sudden death, suicide, witnessing a tragic event, floods or being evacuated by disaster can be traumatic experiences.

The course will help people learn how to positively help those affected by crisis.

“Essentially, what is being taught is emotional first aid,” said Luana Kaleikini, course facilitator. “Participants will learn how to connect with a person in crisis, assist them in expressing difficult emotions, and provide resources to encourage effective coping and recovery.”

The two-day training course called Assisting Individuals in Crisis is being offered by NexusBC Community Resource Centre through the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation (ICISF).

Kaleikini, is an ICISF Instructor who has more than 15 years of experience in the delivery of crisis and disaster intervention and coordination.

“There is a need for individuals trained in the specifics of crisis intervention,” said Kaleikini. “This training can help mitigate negative responses to critical incidents. Those working in emergency and disaster response, mental health care, search and rescue, victim services and many other fields will benefit from this training.”

The course takes place on June 15-16 and is an important tool for anyone who wants an introduction to, or to increase their knowledge, of oneâ€toâ€one crisis intervention and peer support practices.

The course will be eligible for credit towards the ICISF Certificate of Specialized Training.

Anyone interested in attending can contact NexusBC at 250.545.0585 or visit www.nexusbc.ca. The cost for early bird is $325 if registered and paid by June 2.