Berm to hold back water

Photo: Jerry Mason Crews in Lumby are working on large berm along both sides of Duteau Creek.

Officials in Lumby are hopeful they have prevented any future flooding in the North Okanagan community with the construction of a massive berm.

For the past few days, crews have been working feverishly to build the berm along both sides of Duteau Creek, right through the entire town.

Melanie Weznoski, with the Village of Lumby, said more than 30 dump trucks and other heavy equipment have been working on the berm that is almost five metres wide at the base and close to three metres wide at the top.

Duteau Creek spilled its banks earlier this week, forcing the evacuation of 24 people, and putting another 80 on evacuation alert.

But with a predicted storm failing to materialize Thursday night, crews have had a chance to get ahead of the flood waters.

But officials are still keeping a close eye on the weather.

“It's doing some pretty good raining up in the mountains right now and that's a bit of a concern,” said Weznoski Friday afternoon, adding that rain water will eventually end up in the valley.

However, with the berm in place, officials believe they have the matter well in hand.

“We are very confident at this point in time,” said Weznoski. “Unless we have a severe weather event, we have very little to worry about.”

However, while the berm is preventing flood concerns, Weznoski said there are concerns about people going on the berm, parts of which cuts through private property.

“We really need people to stay away from the creeks, off the berm and away from the work that is going on,” she said.