Senior games draw near

Photo: BC Senior Games A torch-lighting ceremony for the 55+ BC Games will be held in June.

The 55+ BC Games are getting closer and on June 17 the organizing committee is holding a torch-lighting ceremony to mark less than 100 days before the games begin.

The games, that are expected more than 3,500 athletes, supporters and officials to the area, will be held Sept. 12-16.

The torch-lighting ceremony is planned for 3 p.m. in downtown Vernon.

The games will have 27 events including archery, badminton, bocce, bridge, carpet bowling, cribbage, cycling, darts, dragon boat racing, equestrian, five pin bowling, floor curling, golf, horseshoes, ice curling, ice hockey, lawn bowling, mountain bike racing, pickleball, slo-pitch, soccer, squash, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field and whist.

“Most of the sports will be held in venues throughout Vernon and Coldstream,” said Wee Yee, president of the Vernon games. “Armstrong, also a 2017 Games community partner, is well-suited for the archery, cycling (road races), darts, equestrian and table tennis venues.

“We are all excited to offer a wide selection of activities for these historical 30th (anniversary) games.”