B.C. Cons vow to rebuild

The British Columbia Conservative Party plans to have a full slate of candidates in place for the next provincial election, which could happen in 2019.

The party will be holding meetings in May and June across the North Okanagan to rebuild its grassroots organizations in preparation for the next election.

"If the results of the recent election hold through recounts and absentee ballot counts, there will very probably be another election within the next two years," said Scott Anderson, referencing the possibility of a minority government. “The BC Conservatives intend to be ready with a full slate of candidates when that happens."

Anderson said the party has been directing most of its energy at building our internal infrastructure and paying off debts.

"As a party, we are now stronger than ever and ready to start reaching out to the thousands of voters who were unable to vote Conservative in May, 2017,” he said,

The BC Conservatives ran 56 candidates in 2013, and 10 candidates in 2017.

The party intends to run a full slate in the next election.