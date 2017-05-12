Grindrod water advisory

41783
Another community has been added to the list of those on water quality advisories.

As a precaution due to high turbidity and incomplete filtration the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) – Grindrod Water Utility, in conjunction with Interior Health Authority, has issued a water quality advisory for Grindrod.

Due to increased turbidity from spring runoff, the turbidity levels have increased and the water quality is now rated as fair.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

A fair warning means some customers should be careful when ingesting the water.

Until the advisory is rescinded, the following customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes:

  • Young children
  • Elderly
  • People with weakened immune systems.

Customers who are unsure whether their immune system is compromised should consult a doctor.

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

  • drinking
  • preparing any food
  • preparing infant formula
  • washing fruits and vegetables
  • making beverages or ice
  • brushing teeth

Customers will be notified as conditions change. For more information, contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or go to the regional district website.

 

