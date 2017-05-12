Enderby water back on

Photo: Contributed

Enderby residents can once again turn on the taps.

The city's mandatory water conservation advisory has been lifted following the successful installation of a temporary line over the Bawtree Bridge, restoring access to the city's secondary/back-up water source.

As a result, the city has also cancelled its state of local emergency.

The city is encouraging residents to resume normal domestic and business uses, but in order to ensure the system is not overwhelmed, residents are asked not to turn on irrigation, wash vehicles or driveways, or do other non-essential activities that consume a lot of water.

These activities can be phased back in next week.

Residents are reminded the boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

"Our crew, contractors and volunteers worked tirelessly to get this temporary line in place so that the Mandatory Water Conservation Advisory could be lifted for our residents. It was truly a team effort," said Mayor Greg McCune.

"Our residents deserve a ton of praise for how patient and supportive they were throughout this event. When faced with a tough situation, our community never fails to pull together for each other."