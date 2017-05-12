Vernon EOC stands down

Photo: Darren Handschuh People are being asked to keep sandbags in place over the weekend.

The City of Vernon emergency operations centre is standing down.

However, the EOC will remain on standby and will stay operational and ready to mobilize throughout the weekend.

Weather conditions and water levels in the region have stabilized and will continue to be monitored throughout the weekend.

Residents are being encouraged to keep all sandbags on place over the next few days, even if it seems the waters are receding.

City officials said creeks, streams and lakes remain at high water levels, and spring runoff is still occurring.

Property owners should keep any sandbags in place at least throughout the weekend. Residents in at-risk locations — including near water and low-lying areas — should be prepared for quickly changing conditions.

Sand and sandbags are available at:

4005 Pleasant Valley Rd.

Okanagan Hills Blvd and Bella Vista Rd. Intersection - entrance to The Rise community

Vernon City Operations, 1900 48 Ave. outside main gate of Pleasant Valley Road

Corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road, across from Marshall Field

Blocked culverts and water debris that cause an emergent threat of flooding should be reported to public works department. Residents can report blocked culverts online, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 250-549-6757.

The City also reminds residents to exercise caution, particularly with children, when in the vicinity of fast-moving creeks, streams and water.