Raging creek spills banks

They may not fully realize it, but people living down the road from Ted Walker owe him a debt of gratitude.

Walker lives on 20th Street near 48th Avenue and he was up until the wee hours of Friday morning sandbagging and diverting a swollen BX Creek that was spilling its banks.

Walker's is the first house in the 4900 block of 20th Street and if had not been for the barrier on his property, several homes downstream would have been flooded by the morning.

Walker said some neighbours did come out and help fill sandbags to divert the raging waters.

Rocky Mountain Transport also helped out by placing several large cement blocks on the edge of Walker's driveway against which dozens of sandbags were placed, diverting a strong current that was flowing directly toward houses down the road.

While many people were breathing a sigh of relief that a predicted heavy rain storm did not unleash too much fury on the region, Walker is watching with nervous anticipation as BX Creek continues to rage.

The creek is fed from Silver Star Mountain which had a lot of snow this winter.

And that snow combined with the rain has turned the normally docile waterway into a frothing, raging river.

“This is terrible. I've never seen anything like it in the 10 years we've been here,” said Walker Friday morning. “We were sandbagging all night. We haven't slept.”

There is some water seeping into the basement of Walker's home, but he has removed all the furniture and he has set up pumps to get the water out.

Walker said the creek rose fairly quickly in the evening.

