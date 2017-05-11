Town hall on flooding

Photo: Jerry Mason Lumby has prepared for further flooding.

Village of Lumby staff were to hold a hastily-called public town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday night on preparations for possible flooding over the next few days.

The meeting was set to take place at the White Valley Community Centre, 2250 Shields Avenue, in the emergency social services room.

"The purpose of the meeting is to share what's being done to protect the community; what resources are available in case the situation deteriorates; what residents should do to protect themselves and their property; and to address any questions or concerns about immediate response efforts," according to a village statement supplied by a resident.



An emergency operations centre is up and running, focussing on what can be done over next 48 hours, an official said.