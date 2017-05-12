Spear 'em if you want

Photo: Darren Handschuh

It's OK to spear carp in area waterways, says Conservation Officer Ed Seitz.

Seitz said people can legally spear coarse fish in local lakes, creeks and rivers as long as they have a valid fishing license.

The bottom-feeding fish have been a hot topic in Vernon over the past few days, after Castanet reported several dozen of the non-native species seemed to be trapped in a local parking lot next to BX Creek after rising waters flooded the area.

Once the story went public, social media was abuzz with some people wanting to save the fish while others said good riddance to the invasive species.

Within a couple of hours of the Castanet story being published, several people made their way to the large puddle behind London Drugs and shuffled the fish back into the main body of water.

But that was not the end of the carp kerfuffle after a man was seen spearing the fish in the creek overflow area earlier this week.

Once again social media lit up with people condemning the action and other saying he is within his rights to do so.

And according to Seitz, there is no law agains spearing carp.

“They are not considered a game fish and they are allowed to be speared,” said Seitz Thursday afternoon.

While carp are not native to area waterways, Seitz said they have been around for a long time and have made themselves at home. However, they do compete with indigenous fish, such as trout, for food.

“They have adapted well. Duck Lake is a perfect carp lake. There's a lot of carp in there,” said Seitz.

And just how many carp can someone spear? It depends on how tired their arm gets.

“There is no bag limit on carp,” said Seitz, adding the boney fish is not very good to eat.