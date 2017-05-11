Beware around water ways

Photo: Darren Handschuh

North Okanagan residents are being asked to stay off Okanagan Lake this weekend.

“With the water this high, the wake created by boating can cause additional water damage to delicate, unprotected shoreline,” said Alastair Crick, regional district protective services manager. “For this reason, we are asking people to avoid boating this weekend, if possible.”

The high water flows from area creeks is also washing debris into the lake and Castanet has received reports of numerous logs seen floating in the water.

And with more rain in the forecast, area creeks and rivers are expected to run even faster and be even more dangerous.

For residents in the regional district electoral areas, water that is threatening a home due to overflowing ditches can be reported to the Ministry of Transportation’s contractor through their 24 hour emergency number at 1-877-546-3799.

If the water is not a threat to the house, residents are asked to wait for natural dissipation of the water, as equipment and staff are limited.

People are also permitted to assist in clearing small blockages in the ditches with hand tools, such as shovels, but no machinery is allowed without Ministry of Transportation authority.

Any culverts or pipes beneath property access roads is not the responsibility of MoT, but the property owner; however people are being reminded to use caution if cleaning entrances to culverts due to hazardous conditions created by strong water flows.

Sand and bags are located at the Enderby works yard, 2308 McGowan Ave.; in Vernon at 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd. and Okanagan Hills Blvd and Bella Vista Road intersection; in Lumby across from Pat Duke Memorial Arena on Shields Road and the Coldstream works yard, 8010 Aberdeen Rd.

To learn about protecting your home and property, download the PreparedBC: Flood

Information for Homeowners and Home Buyers guide

Sandbagging tips (three languages) and video

Flooding and food safety

Sewage systems and flooding

For information on flood conditions, visit Emergency Info BC.