Big Bike is back

The Bike Bike is back.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation's popular fundraiser is in Vernon today and Friday.

Every year the big red bike travels from Coast to Coast, raising money for the foundation.

This is the eighth time the bike has been in Vernon and it is a ton of fun – literally. There is room for 30 people on the 2,000-pound bike.

Wendy Wright, with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, said a number of teams have signed up to go for a spin on the bike.

“All of the teams have been fundraising for the Heart and Stroke Foundation leading up to this event,” said Wright from the parking lot next to the performing arts centre where the bike is being launched from.

“Our hope is we are going to raise $168,000 just in our region in the Okanagan/Kootenays this year and that is spread over 10 event days. In Vernon, we're hoping to raise $32,000. We love coming to Vernon. Vernon is very supportive of the program.”

For the past six years Frank Flake has been driving the bike, an experience that has introduced him to people from end of the nation to the other.

“You hear stories, you hear testimonies from people who have made good use of the Heart and Stroke Foundation. They are very thankful for the whole organization,” said Flake, adding the foundation also provides psychological help for people who have suffered a stroke or heart attack.

