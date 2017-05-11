Declared long-term offender

Photo: Kate Bouey

A man found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman outside an Armstrong church three years ago has been declared a long-term offender.

Joseph Vance Caron, 48, was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in jail on charges of sexual assault, choking and uttering a threat.

“After receiving credit for his time spent in custody, he will serve a further two years,” said Dan McLaughlin of the Criminal Justice Branch.

Caron was also declared a long-term offender and will be subject to a long-term supervision order for six years once his prison term has been served.

Court records show Caron spent time in jail following a previous sex assault in 2010.

“After a full and careful review of the evidence available for the dangerous offender hearing, the Crown concluded that Mr. Caron satisfied the long-term offender designation threshold,” McLaughlin said.

Caron also received a lifetime prohibition from the possession of firearms and was placed on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

The defence failed in an attempt to have Caron's conviction thrown out due to “an unreasonable delay."

The trial ended two years ago with Caron found guilty at that time.