2,000 cases of water

Photo: Our Enderby Nestles donates bottled water to Enderby.

A state of emergency, mandatory water conservation and a boil water advisory remain in effect for the City of Enderby – but residents are being given some help.

Nestle Waters Canada has donated over 2,000 cases of bottled water to City of Enderby water customers to help out. The water customers include Splatsin and Area F residents who are served by the city's water system.

"On behalf of the City of Enderby, I would like to extend a big thank you to Nestle for making this generous donation to our community," said Mayor Greg McCune. "This water is really going to help out our residents, who have been absolutely amazing throughout this entire process. Also a big thank you to the Enderby Lions Club for stepping up to deliver cases of water to those in need, their generosity and community spirit is truly unparallelled."

The water is staged in the Russell Avenue parking lot (across from the IGA), and is available to the public for pick-up.

In order to ensure that there is enough to go around, the city is asking residents to please only take what they need – one to two cases depending on the size of the family.

Several of the local Enderby Lions Club members will be volunteering their time to deliver cases of water to those who are unable to make it to the pick-up location (i.e. elderly, those with mobility challenges, etc.).

If you or someone you know needs to have a case of water delivered, please contact JP at 250-308-9276 to arrange for delivery.

Both McCune and city officials have said local residents have drastically reduced their water consumption since the weekend when a crisis began limiting the city's ability to make water.

A temporary line has been installed across Bawtree Bridge between a secondary source and the water treatment plant. On Wednesday, chief executive officer Tate Bengtson said disinfection and pressures tests were underway while tying in the line would happen on Thursday.