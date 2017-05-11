Rain closes Vernon fields

Photo: City of Vernon Playing fields in the Vernon area are closed.

It should come as no surprise to sports teams but the playing fields in the Vernon area have been closed due to saturation.

Rain fell on already wet fields on Thursday morning, with heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The following play fields have been closed due to saturated conditions:

Alexis Stadium

Lakeview Park

Marshall Fields – all playing fields, including soccer and ball diamonds

DND – all playing fields

Kin Race Track

MacDonald Park

Polson Park Oval

Grahame Park – ball diamonds

The artificial turf at Greater Vernon Athletic Field and Okanagan College will remain open.