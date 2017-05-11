41783
Vernon  

Rain closes Vernon fields

It should come as no surprise to sports teams but the playing fields in the Vernon area have been closed due to saturation.

Rain fell on already wet fields on Thursday morning, with heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The following play fields have been closed due to saturated conditions:

  • Alexis Stadium
  • Lakeview Park
  • Marshall Fields – all playing fields, including soccer and ball diamonds
  • DND – all playing fields
  • Kin Race Track
  • MacDonald Park
  • Polson Park Oval
  • Grahame Park – ball diamonds

The artificial turf at Greater Vernon Athletic Field and Okanagan College will remain open.

