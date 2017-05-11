Preparing for the worst

Emergency operations centres have been set up in the North Okanagan as communities prepare for the worst but hope for the best when the rain begins in earnest Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan which is set to begin early this afternoon.

The City of Vernon activated its EOC Thursday morning, in case of possible flooding within its boundaries.

Vernon residents in low-lying areas were warned to prepare for overflow of creeks and streams and take measures to protect their property.

Stockpiles of sandbags are available at the following locations:

Vernon City operations (1900 48 Avenue) outside main gate on Pleasant Valley Road

corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road

4005 Pleasant Valley Road

Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Bella Vista Road intersection (entrance to The Rise community)

For blocked culverts or non emergency inquiries residents can contact Operations Services at 250-549-6757 or email [email protected]. For life threatening emergencies call 911.

Elsewhere, the Okanagan Indian Band has issued a high water advisory for residents living adjacent to creeks and the lake on reserve lands.

OKIB has established a command centre to monitor potential situations resulting from water flows expected to exceed those experienced last Friday.

Villagers in Lumby have been preparing for more flooding. Some areas suffered flooding after rain last weekend.

The mayor has warned these are “perfect storm” conditions, with torrential rain forecast and a heavy snowpack melting in the hills.

A total of 50,000 sand bags have been made and berms created along parts of Duteau and Bessette creeks.

More than four dozen people remain on evacuation order and many others are under an alert.

The Township of Spallumcheen has upgraded its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to handle a level two emergency.

In Enderby, officials have been scrambling this week to attach a temporary line to its water treatment plant with residents rationing water to help the process. Chief Administrative Officer Tate Bengston said Wednesday the line was attached and the chlorination process had started. The city remains under a state of emergency.

In Armstrong, where the downtown was flooded last weekend, preparations are also underway.