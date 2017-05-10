41299

Vernon  

Spall upgrades emergency

- | Story: 196767

The Township of Spallumcheen has upgraded its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to handle a level two emergency.

The decision was made Wednesday, after Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan early tomorrow afternoon that could impact the area.  The township will continually assess Environment Canada reports for extreme weather, said a release.

A Level 2 emergency is described as "as significant event affecting more than 12 people" by Emergency Management BC.

Photos of Spallumcheen that have been posted on Facebook over the last few days have shown the level of flooding in area fields.

The emergency operations centre is located at the Township of Spallumcheen municipal office at 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

A town hall meeting will be held Monday, May 15th at 10 a.m. at the township office.

More information can be found online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42137
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3039594
#101- 2377 Shannon Woods DRive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,000
more details
40931


Send us your News Tips!


41479


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mitten
Mitten Vernon SPCA >


39653


Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals

Galleries
Go to the zoo for the animals, stay for the signs.
Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals
Galleries
You have to wonder about who prompted some of these signs to have...
One man’s job is another man’s favorite arcade game
Must Watch
They’ll make a video game out of anything these days it...
Sophie Turner vehemently denies using racial slur
Showbiz
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is shutting down allegations...
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017
Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39845
39499