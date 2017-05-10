Spall upgrades emergency

Photo: Mike Scott

The Township of Spallumcheen has upgraded its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to handle a level two emergency.

The decision was made Wednesday, after Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan early tomorrow afternoon that could impact the area. The township will continually assess Environment Canada reports for extreme weather, said a release.

A Level 2 emergency is described as "as significant event affecting more than 12 people" by Emergency Management BC.

Photos of Spallumcheen that have been posted on Facebook over the last few days have shown the level of flooding in area fields.

The emergency operations centre is located at the Township of Spallumcheen municipal office at 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

A town hall meeting will be held Monday, May 15th at 10 a.m. at the township office.

More information can be found online.