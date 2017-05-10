41717

OKIB: water to rise

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued a high water advisory for residents living adjacent to creeks and the lake on reserve lands.

The alert comes after a weather forecast of rain and rising temperatures over the next few days and predictions that Okanagan Lake could increase in water volume by 30 cm. The band says the lake is now at capacity.

OKIB has established a command centre to monitor potential situations resulting from water flows expected to exceed those experienced last Friday when flooding developed in many parts of the North Okanagan.

A release urges people to stay safe by keeping their distance from creek and river banks.

There are no current evacuation orders for OKIB locations, but residents living on reserve lands are encouraged to check the band website for updates.

Other information can be found on the River Forecast Centre website or at PreparedBC.

A boil water advisory is in effect.

As well, the OKIB is asking for volunteers to help fill sandbags. Anyone interested in volunteering or who requires more information is asked to contact the OKIB Command Centre at 250-542-7132.

