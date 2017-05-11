Planning sunshine fest

42092
The Okanagan has certainly lacked that all important sunshine this spring but it hasn't stopped plans for the Sushine Festival next month.

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) is inviting local organizations to be a part of the 23rd annual Sunshine Festival on Saturday June 17th.

The Sunshine Festival is the largest annual event held in downtown Vernon with up to 20,000 attendees.

The all-day event offers entertainment, vendors and activities.

Local businesses and not-for-profit organizations take part to publicize their products or services with a sales booth, information booth, activity or game.

The DVA is urging businesses or organizations to register before the deadline on Wednesday, May 31st. Registration forms can be found online.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email [email protected] for more information.

The Sunshine Festival will take place along 30th Avenue and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday June 17th.

