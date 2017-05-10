Answering the call for help

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Cindy Masters has been on the verge of tears for hours.

And not because of the damage caused rising flood waters, but by the community effort to stop flooding before it happens.

Masters is with the Kindale Developmental Association in Vernon and when the call went out to help protect the Polson Road centre from a rising Vernon Creek, the community responded – big time.

Masters sent out a call for help Tuesday evening, asking people to help with sandbagging.

When she arrived at the city works yard where the sand and sandbags are kept, people were already there.

“For all of us at Kindale, it is making us feel very emotional,” said Masters. “To ask and have all these people step up has been amazing.”

Keeping the Vernon centre open has taken on an even greater importance because flood waters forced the closure of two Kindale sites in Armstrong, so those people are now coming to Vernon.

Kindale works with people and their families with mental and physical diversabilities.

Tuesday evening and for most of Wednesday, a steady stream of volunteers filled bags and built two walls around the centre.

Crews were running back and forth between the Polson Road centre and city works yard, hauling truck loads of filled sandbags, until Price Landscaping brought a dumptruck load of sand to them.

“The response has been amazing. I have been on the verge of tears all day,” said Masters.

The sandbags are now in place and all that can be done is watch the creek and hope for the best.

“It's higher than we've ever seen it and we've been here 25 years,” said Masters.

Another rain storm is predicted to soak the valley this week.