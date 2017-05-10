41299
Lumby's 50,000 sandbags

With rain on the way, villagers in Lumby have been told to brace for more flooding.

"The Village of Lumby emergency personnel are warning residents who live near creeks to prepare for possible floods because of expected rains starting Thursday, May 11," said a notice on the village's website.

Last week's flooding led the mayor to declare a state of emergency, while more than 50 people were evacuated from 24 residences and 80 others were put under an evacuation alert.

As flooding began, villagers came out in droves, filling 50,000 bags full of sand to fight the rising water.

Heavy machinery was brought in to create berms along Duteau and Bessette creeks.

However, there is concern that the work to fight last weekend's flooding won't be enough to stop more from happening later in the week, especially with snow melting in the hills above the village.

"The Village of Lumby is advising residents to be prepared for unpredictable weather events which could cause further flooding," said the notice.

