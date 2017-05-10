Foster: unchartered waters

Incoming Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster says the province is in unchartered waters following Tuesday night's election results.

B.C. has its first minority government in 65 years as the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP on Tuesday, with the Green Party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history.

Foster comfortably won his seat for the Liberals for the third straight time with 48 per cent of the vote.

When asked when he would be sworn-in, Foster could not answer.

"I have no idea," he answered. "It's unchartered waters. I don't know what the procedure is in a situation like this, but you can't run a province without a government."

The Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP got 41 and the Greens achieved a major breakthrough by picking up three seats – with no party winning a majority.

Liberal Party leader Christy Clark met with Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon Wednesday morning in the hope she would be able to form a government.