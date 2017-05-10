Libertarians to carry on

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Although he placed a distant fourth, Libertarian candidate Don Jefcoat feels the campaign was a success.

Jefcoat was running in the Vernon-Monashee riding and garnered less than two per cent of the votes, but he said some ground was gained.

“Over the next few years, the Libertarian Party will be visible in the community,” said Jefcoat who entered the political arena for the first time this year. “We want to educate people on the importance of voting and engaging people in the democratic process. We felt particularly hard hit because people did not know the party, and may have been shy in seeking us out.”

Jefcoat said the Libertarians want to reach those who don't vote.

“While the final numbers are not in, I predict about 50 per cent either stayed home or destroyed ballots,” he said. “This is a practice that Libertarians feel needs to come to an end.

“While the other parties may want to slink back into the shadows, the Libertarians will be remaining front and centre. Work is underway to form an electoral association.”

Jefcoat said Vernon Monashee was one of the top seven districts that earned more than 300 votes for the Libertarians.

“I have renewed fire to carry the banner in 2021,” he said.