City prepares for flooding

Photo: Joe Harder

With heavy rains predicted for later this week, city officials are preparing for possible flooding.

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) staff are on standby should water levels rise and stockpiles of sand and sandbags are being made available.

The current long-range weather forecast indicates rainfall in the region and the potential for high-flow conditions is likely.

The city will continue to monitor water levels of creeks and streams, as well as the condition of culverts within Vernon.

Vernon residents in low-lying areas are being advised to prepare for overflow of creeks and streams and take measures to protect their property.

Affected property owners adjacent to creeks, streams and lakes are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect their properties from possible flood damage.

Stockpiles of sand and sandbags are available at Vernon city operations at 1900 48 Avenue, outside the main gate on Pleasant Valley Road and at the corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road.

Blocked culverts and water debris that cause a threat of flooding should be reported to the public works department. Residents can report blocked culverts online, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 250-549-6757.

The City also reminds residents to exercise caution, particularly with children, when in the vicinity of fast-moving creeks, streams and water.