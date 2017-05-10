Cove evac rescinded

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 9:53 A.M.

Parker’s Cove residents who were evacuated as a precaution during the removal of a large log jam at Whiteman’s Creek Tuesday are allowed to return to residences.

The Okanagan Indian Band has officially rescinded the evacuation order issued on May 9, affecting residents at Parker’s Cove community located off of Westside Road.

Residents are encouraged to continue to check the band’s website or the most current updates as OKIB continues to monitor the area for potential flood hazard over the next few days.

“We would like to thank the concerted efforts of our neighbouring communities for mobilizing emergency services and resources which assisted us to ensure the safety of our community members,” said Chief Byron Louis.

The City of Vernon and the Okanagan Indian Band are working together to help those evacuated from Parker Cove Tuesday.

Emergency Social Services (ESS) reported to the city that approximately 300 people from 100 homes near Parker Cove were affected by flooding.

Approximately 70 evacuees from the Okanagan Indian Band Parker Cove area on Tuesday evening were given help after the city received a request from Emergency Management BC (EMBC).

A log jam located, approximately 200 metres north of the bridge at Whiteman’s Creek off Westside Road, requires removal. The potential of flooding during the removal of the log jam prompted the evacuation of residents living in Parker’s Cove.

A reception centre was established at Vernon Curling Centre, 3400 39 Ave., at 11:30 p.m.

"We had ESS volunteers and the on-duty fire crew set up initially," said Deputy Chief David Lind of Vernon Fire Rescue. "We also had nine Red Cross volunteers ready to assist evacuees."

Lind said 55 people were housed in hotels while rest went to friends and family.

"We expect the evacuation to be lifted in the next day or so," Lind said.

A city press release said the evacuation is expected to end on Thursday.