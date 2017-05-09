Good showing for Greens

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography

Keli Westgate may have placed third in the Vernon-Monashee riding, but there were still cheers from her supporters as the provincial results rolled in.

The BC Green Party has at least two MLAs in Victoria this time and that is good news for the party.

While Westgate and her supporters watched the results come in, there was a positive atmosphere in the room as the B.C. Green were set up to hold the balance of power as the Liberals and NDP were neck and neck.

Westgate said she learned a lot from the campaign and maintained a sense of humour saying, “Darn Greens splitting the vote.”

“Imagine what we could do with money. We only started in March and we became the little campaign that could. We were in the top group in the province (for the party) with 22 per cent of the vote. I think we sent a clear message, a shot across the bow. Eric [Foster} has done so little to improve the fabric of the community and his supporters should be ashamed of him,” said Heather Clay, Westgate's campaign manager.

- with files from Wayne Emde