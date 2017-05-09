Evacuation at Parker's Cove

42235
Residents of Parker’s Cove are being ordered to evacuate during the removal of a large log jam at Whiteman’s Creek.

The Okanagan Indian Band is working with outside resources to address potentially hazardous situations that have developed as a result of the recent flooding.

A log jam located approximately 200 metres north of the bridge at Whiteman’s Creek off Westside Road requires removal. The potential of flooding during the removal of the log jam has initiated the evacuation of residents living in Parker’s Cove. 

Residents of Falcon Avenue and Grouse Avenue beginning around Argali Street to Cougar Street will be notified of the evacuation by the RCMP or search and rescue.

“Our concern is for the safety and well-being of all those who reside in our community,” stated Chief Byron Louis, “We expect that the removal of the debris will occur without incident, but we will not risk the safety of our neighbours.”

An Emergency Reception Centre is being mobilized by the City of Vernon to assist affected residents. The reception centre will open at 11:30 p.m. at the Vernon curling rink.

The Okanagan Indian Band is located at the head of Okanagan Lake near Vernon, and totals 11,282 hectares. There are currently about 1,995 Okanagan Indian Band members.

