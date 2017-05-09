41717

Dorval happy with effort

Barry Dorval admits he would have preferred a different outcome, but he is happy with how he ran his campaign and the team that helped him do it.

The Vernon high school teacher came in second to incumbent Liberal MLA Eric Foster for the Vernon-Monashee riding.

“I'm hugely proud of what we did as a team,” said Dorval Tuesday evening.

Green Party candidate Keli Westgate secured nearly one third of the popular vote for a strong finish to her first foray into politics.

Dorval said Westgate ran a strong campaign and people responded.

“They appealed to a broad cross section of people,” said Dorval.

And while Westgate placed third, the B.C. Green secured three seats in provincial race that had the NDP and Liberals neck and neck.

Dorval said of Green leader Andrew Weaver were to throw his support behind the Liberals he should do so under the demand of electoral reform.

