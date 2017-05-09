Foster's lead growing

Photo: Kate Bouey

UPDATE 9:26 P.M.

Liberal MLA Eric Foster has declared himself the winner of the Vernon-Monoshee riding.

Foster's lead over second-place candidate NDP's Barry Dorval has grown steadily was poll results come in and with 47.7 per cent of the popular vote, it would appear Foster will be re-elected for a third time.

Although she is in third spot with 21.63 per cent of the popular vote, Green candidate Keli Westgate is not admitting defeat just yet.

Westgate, who is in her first political race, said only half of the polls are in and she if remaining optimistic.

Supporters of Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate Barry Dorval are watching with anticipation as results from the 2017 BC election trickle in.

Dorval, a high school English teacher, hoisted the orange banner in an attempt to unseat MLA Eric Foster.

The Liberal candidate and former Lumby mayor has been sent to Victoria twice now. The Liberals have held the riding for some 20 years with April Sanders and Tom Christensen holding the seat before Foster.

The question is did the NDP do enough to unseat the Liberals in not only the Vernon-Monashee riding but the province as well?

As of 9 p.m., Foster had taken the lead with 44 per cent of the popular vote. Dorval was holding down second spot with 32 per cent of the vote with Green candidate Keli Westgate making a good showing with 22 per cent of the popular vote.

Libertarian candidate Don Jefcoat is coming in fourth with 1.5 per cent of the vote.

These are early numbers with the majority of polling stations yet to submit results.

The last time British Columbian’s went to the polls was in 2013 when the NDP, under the leadership of Adrian Dix, was widely predicted to defeat the ruling Liberals.

But in an upset that stunned many political observers the Liberals hung on to form another government.

This time the NDP has put John Horgan at the helm, but early results are indicating another Liberal government.