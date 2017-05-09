Foster in but nervous

Photo: Kate Bouey Eric and Janice Foster on election night.

Update: 10: 25 p.m.

Liberal candidate Eric Foster has won re-election in the Vernon-Monashee riding – his third win in a row.

While his supporters celebrated, Foster admitted the provincial numbers, showing a neck-and-neck race between the Liberals and the NDP were "scary."

"We had a job to do in Vernon Monashee and we've done that,” Foster said to a cheering crowd during a victory speech at the Schubert Centre on Tuesday night. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. I'm so pleased and grateful for the support that we got from the voters here for sure, and especially for all the folks that helped us out...It was a great team effort.”

Foster admitted he was nervous about the outcome of the provincial election which showed a two-way race between the Liberals and the NDP.

“I don't know if we'll know the final outcome for the province for the next day or so,” he told the crowd.

With 103 of 119 ballot boxes counted, Foster held over 48 per cent of the vote.

His rivals, the NDP's Barry Dorval and the Green Party's Keli Westgate lagged behind with approximately 29 per cent and 21 per cent respectively. A fourth candidate, Libertarian Don Jefcoat, had one per cent.

Foster said voters locally were happy with the strong provincial economy.

UPDATE 9:44 P.M.

Eric Foster is being declared the winner of the Vernon-Monashee riding.

The Liberal MLA will be heading to Victoria for his third term.

With 84 of 119 ballot boxes reported, Foster has almost 48 per cent of the popular vote. NDP Barry Dorval has been holding relatively steady at just over 29 per cent.

UPDATE 9:26 P.M.

Liberal MLA Eric Foster called himself the winner of the Vernon-Monoshee riding after watching results roll in on a screen at a victory party.

Foster's lead over second-place candidate NDP's Barry Dorval has grown steadily was poll results come in and with 47.7 per cent of the popular vote, it would appear Foster will be re-elected for a third time.

Although she is in third spot with 21.63 per cent of the popular vote, Green candidate Keli Westgate is not admitting defeat just yet.

Westgate, who is in her first political race, said only half of the polls are in and she if remaining optimistic.

Supporters of Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate Barry Dorval are watching with anticipation as results from the 2017 BC election trickle in.

Dorval, a high school English teacher, hoisted the orange banner in an attempt to unseat MLA Eric Foster.

The Liberal candidate and former Lumby mayor has been sent to Victoria twice now. The Liberals have held the riding for some 20 years with April Sanders and Tom Christensen holding the seat before Foster.

The question is did the NDP do enough to unseat the Liberals in not only the Vernon-Monashee riding but the province as well?

As of 9 p.m., Foster had taken the lead with 44 per cent of the popular vote. Dorval was holding down second spot with 32 per cent of the vote with Green candidate Keli Westgate making a good showing with 22 per cent of the popular vote.

Libertarian candidate Don Jefcoat is coming in fourth with 1.5 per cent of the vote.

These are early numbers with the majority of polling stations yet to submit results.

The last time British Columbian’s went to the polls was in 2013 when the NDP, under the leadership of Adrian Dix, was widely predicted to defeat the ruling Liberals.

But in an upset that stunned many political observers the Liberals hung on to form another government.

This time the NDP has put John Horgan at the helm, but early results are indicating another Liberal government.