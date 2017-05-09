42235
42162

Vernon  

Marina expansion OK'd

- | Story: 196641

Coldstream council has approved the expansion of the Summertree Marina on Kalamalka Lake.

On Monday, council approved a development variance permit for the expansion of the existing marina to 49 slips.

“Strata developments allow for one slip for every owner. There are 50 owners in that strata,” explained Mayor Jim Garlick. “They never had 49 slips for boats and they were putting buoys out and tying up everywhere.”

A report to council said the work complies with an environmental impact assessment and recommended signs be installed to ensure the safety of marina users, for spill prevention and cleanup and to minimize potential aquatic impacts.

Council has ordered the design ensure the new dock is eight metres away from the south side swimming boundary at Sovereign Park and Mackie House.

“This keeps it out of the red zone for Kokanee (salmon) which could have caused problems environmentally.”

Garlick said council is not promoting more boat slips on the lake and will be rewriting bylaws on the number of slips available at resorts and stratas.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

40303
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3064261
3461 11Ave NE
4+ bedrooms
$998,000
more details
41381


Send us your News Tips!


40234


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Jasper
Jasper Vernon SPCA >


39389


Please save me from my stupid human

Galleries
If you’re owned by a human, then you’re going to have to deal with their shenanigans.
Please save me from my stupid human (2)
Galleries
Pet revenge will be bittersweet.
How to not die if you find yourself lost in the desert
Must Watch
You’re gonna think it’s a good idea to drink cactus...
Lena Headey and Game of Thrones castmate Iain Glen team up for refugee movie
Showbiz
Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Lena Headey have teamed up to...
When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels
Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40545