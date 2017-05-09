Marina expansion OK'd

Photo: District of Coldstream

Coldstream council has approved the expansion of the Summertree Marina on Kalamalka Lake.

On Monday, council approved a development variance permit for the expansion of the existing marina to 49 slips.

“Strata developments allow for one slip for every owner. There are 50 owners in that strata,” explained Mayor Jim Garlick. “They never had 49 slips for boats and they were putting buoys out and tying up everywhere.”

A report to council said the work complies with an environmental impact assessment and recommended signs be installed to ensure the safety of marina users, for spill prevention and cleanup and to minimize potential aquatic impacts.

Council has ordered the design ensure the new dock is eight metres away from the south side swimming boundary at Sovereign Park and Mackie House.

“This keeps it out of the red zone for Kokanee (salmon) which could have caused problems environmentally.”

Garlick said council is not promoting more boat slips on the lake and will be rewriting bylaws on the number of slips available at resorts and stratas.