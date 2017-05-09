Thousands of butts picked

41776
That's a lot of butts.

In one day, Butt Blitz 2017 collected more than 7,600 cigarette butts in Vernon's downtown core.

That is more than 15 pounds of cigarette butts.

Twenty three people gave up a sunny Saturday to rid the downtown core of the disgusting cigarette remnants.

This was the first year Vernon has participated in the Canada-wide blitz that has collected tens of thousands of cigarette butts over the years.

Organizers said the event not only cleaned up the community, but raised awareness about the toxic impact of cigarette butts and how they pollute the environment, contaminate water and soil and poison wildlife.

All the butts will be sent to Terracycle for recycling and redeemed for Terracycle points.

Terracycle is a Canadian company that collects hard-to-recycle items and turns them into 'green' products.

Through TerraCycle’s free recycling programs, participants can earn TerraCycle points which are redeemable for charitable gifts, TerraCycle products, or a donation to a school or non-profit of your choice.

“The more butts we collect the more money we earn for charity,” said Elliman.

Last year, the Canada-Wide total was 122,800 butts collected. This year's goal is 200,000. 

Pocket ashtrays will be available for purchase by donation at the event which is being organized by A Greener Future in partnership with BrainGarden.ca.

