Vernon  

Heroes come up big

Heroes were seen running through the streets of Vernon on the weekend to raise money for charity.

Teams dressed in crazy costumes raced around town, uncovering clues and dodging sabotage.

Heroes Amazing Race brought hundreds of people together to raise money for brain cancer research.

“Like the Amazing Race on television, teams of two uncover clues that lead them to each of the 12 check stops of the race,” said Lindsay James, event founder. “They complete fun physical and mental challenges with random sabotages that bring out the kid in everyone.”

In its second year, Heroes Amazing Race raised more than $5,000 – significantly more than the $700 it brought in last year.

“This year we expanded and had close to 150 participants,” says James. “People came from Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Kelowna ranged in age from 12 to 68.”

First place went to Laura and Shaun Heggenstaller, who won a Waterway Houseboat Vacation for 22 people. The couple finished in just under two hours, while others took almost five hours. Some of the other prizes handed out included a 15-foot canoe, Silver Star accommodations and bike passes, fitness memberships and gift certificates.

“Our sponsors were incredible,” says James. “Without them, this race wouldn’t be possible. This year we learned as much as we succeeded, pulled off a truly amazing event and found so many ways to make it even better.”

To learn more about the event or sponsorship opportunities, visit vernonheroes.com.

