Lavington launch looms

The former glass plant in Lavington will be up and running again within a few months, initially bringing about 100 jobs to the region.

The exact timeline is still flexible, but Restoration Lands Inc. CEO Mike Molnar says he plans to begin manufacturing a mineral-based alternative to gypsum board at the plant, starting around the end of the summer.

For more information on the future of the plant, as well as what other jobs that will bring to the region, read the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

