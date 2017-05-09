Lavington launch looms

Photo: Contributed

The former glass plant in Lavington will be up and running again within a few months, initially bringing about 100 jobs to the region.

The exact timeline is still flexible, but Restoration Lands Inc. CEO Mike Molnar says he plans to begin manufacturing a mineral-based alternative to gypsum board at the plant, starting around the end of the summer.

