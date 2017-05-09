Working on water woes

Photo: Kate Bouey

The City of Enderby is hoping a temporary line across Bawtree Bridge on the Shuswap River can be installed by Wednesday in order to access a secondary source of water from a well.

The line broke in March and city officials struggled to convince their provincial counterparts of the seriousness of the problem.

Enderby's state of emergency remains in effect. It was declared on May 6th due to the inability to make acceptable drinking water.

A notice posted on the city's website at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday tells residents to continue their mandatory water conservation. As well a boil water advisory remains in effect.

"The turbidity has come down so we have been able to make water (at the water treatment facility)," an official said Tuesday. "It's just that it can't be purified to drinking water standards."

"People still need to conserve water," the official said.

Trucks that had been hauling water into town have been stood down and work on the temporary fix has begun.

"Hopefully by tomorrow we can access water from the well, the secondary source," the official said.