Buying time in Enderby

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

A temporary line across Bawtree Bridge in Enderby was rolled out Tuesday as officials scrambled to put in a line from a well to the water treatment plant.

A mandatory water conservation advisory remains in effect for residents who have been asked to drastically cut down on water use. A boil water advisory also remains in effect.

"Residents are doing a great job right now," said Mayor Greg McCune. "We're still at about break even in terms of water."

A message on the city's website said it is optimistic the line will be functional by Friday.

"Once that occurs, we will be able to ease back significantly on the mandatory water conservation. We will have a lot more resiliency to our system at that point, which will help us to prevent interruption to our water system and drinking water quality even during bad run-off or storm events," read the message.

Once the line is in, a number of things must be done including 16 hours of chlorination. Then bacteriological testing will be done with the results sent to Interior Health.

"There is a large storm event forecast for Thursday. The timing will be close here, but if this hits before the temporary line is established and the river goes crazy again, we will again be shuttling water (by truck). Right now, the river has calmed down a bit and we are able to make water through our filters that can keep up with the reduced demand due to the public’s assistance…if the river turbidity goes through the roof, we will need to start shuttling water across the bridge again."

For residents worried about flooding, the city provides sandbags and sand just outside of the public works yard on McGowan Street.

Residents are encouraged to take some proactive steps to protect their property.

Original story: 11:09 a.m.

The City of Enderby is hoping a temporary line across Bawtree Bridge on the Shuswap River can be installed by Wednesday in order to access a secondary source of water from a well.

The line broke in March and city officials struggled to convince their provincial counterparts of the seriousness of the problem.

Enderby's state of emergency remains in effect. It was declared on May 6th due to the inability to make acceptable drinking water.

A notice posted on the city's website at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday tells residents to continue their mandatory water conservation. As well a boil water advisory remains in effect.

"The turbidity has come down so we have been able to make water (at the water treatment facility)," an official said Tuesday. "It's just that it can't be purified to drinking water standards."

"People still need to conserve water," the official said.

Trucks that had been hauling water into town have been stood down and work on the temporary fix has begun.

"Hopefully by tomorrow we can access water from the well, the secondary source," the official said.