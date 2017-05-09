Man pleads guilty in 3 cases

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon man has pleaded guilty to a number of charges including robbery, assault and forcible entry, however the charges are related to different cases, court records show.

Shane Gaudry, who appeared in provincial court on Monday, pleaded guilty to the August 2015 robbery of a 20-year-old woman and was sentenced to three months jail time already served.

According to police, the woman had been sleeping in her vehicle in a parking lot near 30th Street and 29th Avenue, when she was awoken by a man smashing her window.

The man reached into the car and grabbed on to her purse and phone.

The woman tried to hold on to her possessions and was dragged through the broken window and assaulted, before the man took off on a bike with the stolen items, RCMP said at the time.

Gaudry, who has an extensive criminal record, received a similar sentence for pleading guilty to charges stemming from a November 11, 2014 break and enter and forcible entry.

However, the repeat offender received four months new jail time followed by 18 months probation, after he also pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, uttering threats and using an imitation firearm in a separate case from May 26 last year.

Gaudry has been ordered to pay a mandatory $200 victim impact surcharge and banned from owning a firearm for ten years. He must submit to a DNA order.

–with files from Darren Handschuh