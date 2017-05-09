Kindale mops up

Photo: Contributed

The heavy flooding in Armstrong has caused havoc for the Kindale Developmental Association.

On Monday, people were mopping up and re-arranging day programming after flooding caused extensive damage to two Armstrong locations.

“Everything was fine at the end of the day on Friday. It is hard to imagine how quickly everything changed," said Benita Elliott, Kindale executive director.

Bechtold Centre and Independent Generation, both on Patterson Avenue, were heavily damaged.

There was no damage to the Lydia Boss Centre except except the parking lot resembled a swimming pool, staff said.

Kindale and Okanagan Restoration were on site early Saturday morning to turn off power and water.

“Right now we are in the process of assessing damage, reviewing insurance and deductibles to determine the full extent of the financial implications," said Elliott.

Programming at the two damaged centres was interrupted Monday but, vehicles will be on hand for the rest of the week to transport people to Mainstreet Connections and Seaton Centre in Vernon until repairs can be completed.

"We are very thankful that no one was hurt," said Elliott.

The Kindale Thrift Store in Armstrong is closed until power and water are restored.

"Please do not drop off donations to the Armstrong store during this time. We are grateful for any thrift store donations dropped off at our Vernon or Salmon Arm stores," said Cindy Masters, Kindale development officer.