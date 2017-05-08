42092

Spall's emergency centre

The Township of Spallumcheen activated a level one emergency operations centre on Monday as officials tried to cope with flooding.

The centre has been set up at Spall's municipal office, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

Contact numbers include: 250-546-3013 or 1-778-442-8011. Information can also be found on its website.

The township is managing localized flooding mitigation in a number of areas.

Closed and resident traffic only:

  • Powerhouse Road (resident traffic only)
  • Demorest Road (closed)
  • Stepney Road (closed – resident traffic only)
  • Eagle Rock Road (resident traffic only and re-assessed daily)
  • Mountain View Road (resident traffic only and re-assessed daily)

Traffic other than residents to the area are asked to use alternate routes for the areas noted above.

Further Assessment Areas:

  • Otter Lake Cross Road (re-assessed daily)
  • Hullcar Road (re-assessed daily)
  • Knob Hill Road (re-assessed daily)

Environment Canada has issued a further advisory for further rain commencing the middle of this week. The Township will continue to monitor any reports from Environment Canada.

Anyone who is concerned that water is threatening a structure on their property due to overflowing ditches should contact the municipal office at 250-546-3013. 

If water is not a threat to structures, the township requests residents wait for water to naturally dissipate as resources are limited.

Residents are reminded that they are responsible for protecting their own properties from flooding. Sandbags are available, at no cost, for self-filling at the Township of Spallumcheen public works yard located at 1511 Eagle Rock Road and Sidney Park located in the McLeod Subdivision. People are asked to bring their own shovel.

