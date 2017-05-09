Going to the polls

42092
UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Voting has been steady at polling stations around the Vernon-Monashee riding, according to Sharon Morrison, deputy district electoral officer.

"Everything is steady. We have about four or people in the lineups," Morrison said around 2 p.m.

Officials are expecting a larger number of voters after 5 p.m. when people get off work.

Meanwhile, it was Vernon area officials to the rescue Tuesday, when supplies were delivered down Westside Road to a polling station at Killiney Beach in the Westside-Kelowna district where flooding has led to road closures. 

Voters in the Vernon Monashee district have from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to cast a ballot at 14 polling stations dotted around the district in Tuesday's provincial election.

Elections BC officials ask all voters to bring their 'where to vote' card which arrived by mail and picture identification.

Four candidates are running for Member of the Legislature, including:

  • Liberal Party - Eric Foster
  • New Democrat Party - Barry Dorval
  • Green Party - Keli Westgate
  • Libertarian Party - Don Jefcoat

A total of 8,485 people voted in advance. There are 47,373 registered voters and just over half the number of people eligible to vote cast a ballot in the 2013 election.

Vernon-Monashee is one of the biggest ridings in the province.

